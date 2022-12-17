Walter Presents: find out what’s coming in 2023

Walter Presents has outdone itself in 2022 bringing us the best foreign-language series from around the globe.

With an impressive slate that were mostly must-see TV, Walter Presents is lining up even more fantastic series for 2023. Expect shows from Germany, Belgium, Finland, Italy and Chile, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself cancelling plans to stay in and binge them.

Keep reading to see a selection of the series coming to Walter Presents over the course of 2023. Which one are you most looking forward to?

Faking Hitler

February 2023, Germany

When reporter Gerd Heidemann hears of a diary written by Adolf Hitler, he can’t resist the scoop of the century. Except the diary is the creation of charismatic art dealer, petty criminal, and prolific forger Konrad Kujau. ‘Faking Hitler’ follows the global media frenzy caused which cost Stern magazine the equivalent of 10 million euros – even Rupert Murdoch was fooled.

Mobile 101

April 2023, Finland

Compelling drama series ‘Mobile 101’ follows the formidable team behind the creation of the first Nokia mobile phone. The story begins in 1988 when Nokia is a small electronics company hoping to conquer the world with their new mobile phone technology. Katarina and Aki, idealistic and ambitious young lawyers, are thrust into the midst of an international court case, when the US giant Motorola sues Nokia for patent infringements. Meanwhile, Nokia engineer Risto sets out to design a better and smaller mobile phone, the “101”, which will change the world forever.

Exterior Night

August 2023, Italy

1987, Italy is torn apart by acts of sabotage, bank robberies, shootouts, murders, and bomb attacked directed by far-left guerrilla group the Red Brigades. Each episode views the case from a different angle building a mesmerising multifaceted drama about irreconcilable ideals, acts of terror, moral duty, political expediency, family anguish and bitter betrayal.

The Bank Hacker

September 2023, Belgium

Based on shocking true events, a teenager commits a daring bank heist in this high-stakes character-driven thriller. After two years in prison, professional con man Alidor Vaan Praet joins forces with 19-year-old hacker Jeremy Peeter in a robbery that could make them hundreds of millions in cash. But, as the heist unfolds and events take an unexpected turn, who is really in control?

Dignity

November 2023, Germany/Chile

A haunting thriller inspired by the real-life story of a German cult in Chile. Established by former Nazi soldier Paul Schaefer in a quiet Chilean town, the mysterious Germanic cult ‘Colonia Dignidad’ forged a decades-long history of torture, child abuse and murder within the walls o its vast compound, protected by General Pinochet’s dictatorship. Now, with a new government in power, Chile is finally ready to end Colonia’s violent legacy.