TV

First-images released for Simon Bird’s new Channel 4 comedy series ‘Everyone Else Burns’

The six-part comedy launches in January.

Published

Everyone Else Burns
Credit: Channel 4

Six-part irreverent comedy ‘Everyone Else Burns’ is coming to Channel 4 and two images have been released for the series.

Starring Simon Bird (‘The Inbetweeners’), Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly and Harry Connor, the series also features Morgana Robinson, Kadiff Kirwan and Lolly Adefope.

Everyone Else Burns
Credit: Channel 4

Set in a fictional Christian community and centred around a family headed by patriarch David (Bird). David, like his family is devoted to preparing for Armageddon and avoiding eternal damnation, although worldly temptations sometimes get in the way.

Written by Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft, ‘Everyone Else Burns’ was produced by Jax Media and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studios Group.

‘Everyone Else Burns’ is launching on Channel 4 and All 4 in January 2023.

