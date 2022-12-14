‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 to launch on Disney+ in January 2023

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will return for season 2 on 4th January 2023 exclusively on Disney+.

Premiering with two new episodes, the series will pick up months after the conclusion of season one.

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (‘American Dad!’) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (‘Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462’) as the voice of Omega.

Rhea Perlman (‘The Mindy Project,’ ‘Cheers’) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” ‘The Owl House’) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Wanda Sykes (‘The Upshaws’, ‘Black-ish’) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the key art below: