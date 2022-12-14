Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a love story’ coming in January 2023

Netflix has confirmed that Pamela Anderson’s eagerly anticipated new documentary ‘Pamela, a love story’ will launch on 31st January 2023.

The documentary was originally announced after the Hulu limited series ‘Pam & Tommy’ debuted, which Anderson had no involvement in and spoke out about. The controversial series divided viewers and saw Lily James playing Anderson.

Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

‘Pamela, a love story’ is directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham & Brandon Thomas Lee.