‘This Little Show of Mine’ starring Ellyn Daniels streaming for free on Prime Video

A deep-dive “into the struggles of the skinny, white, female celebrity.”

Published

This Little Show of Mine
Credit: Burn These Words

Burn These Words’ anarchic six-part comedy series, ‘This Little Show of Mine’, which stars Ellyn Daniels, is streaming free of charge on Prime Video. The show is also available to stream via Apple TV. Check out the trailer below.

Written, directed and starring comedian Ellyn Daniels (‘Far from Happy’, ‘The Forgotten’, ‘Funny Girls’), the series is based on her hit Edinburgh Festival show, ‘Emotional Terrorism’. With themes as diverse as dead mothers’ lovers, smoking weed through a tracheotomy and the risks of hyrdomasturbation, Daniels has crafted a unique take on modern celebrity with a darkly-tinged comedy.

The plot follows Hayley Harris who is a former sitcom star trying to reclaim her artistic integrity by writing and performing a soul-bearing one-woman show. The series follows Hayley as she returns to her home town of Raleigh, North Carolina in the wake of her mother’s death and becomes embroiled in local drama and personal demons as her show’s deadline looms.

With a supporting cast including James D’Arcy (Dunkirk, Agent Carter, Oppenheimer) and Nicholas Farrell (‘Chariots of Fire’, ‘The Iron Lady’), this funny and compelling story stands out as a singular work driven by Ellyn’s unique comedic voice.

