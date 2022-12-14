Connect with us

Scream VI

Film

‘Scream VI’: first teaser trailer arrives along with poster for the next instalment of the franchise

Ghostface heads to NYC in the new film.

Published

The wait is over as the first teaser for ‘Scream VI’ arrives and it promises a very different instalment for the long-running franchise.

Hot-off-the-heels of the success of ‘Scream’ earlier this year, which saw legacy stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette join a cast of fresh faces, ‘Scream VI’ is due to debut in cinemas in March 2023.

The first teaser shows Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding) and new character David (Josh Segarra) on a packed subway in New York seemingly searching for the real Ghostface among a sea of people dressed in the costume.

While the trailer doesn’t give much away, we do see Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who appears to be separated from the rest of the group, being confronted by Ghostface. Will she make it out of this movie alive?

The official synopsis is:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

‘Scream VI’ will feature the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, the latter who hasn’t been seen since ‘Scream 4’.

New cast members include Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

‘Scream VI’ is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick. It is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson.

Watch the teaser at the top of this article and see the new poster below:

Scream VI
Credit: Paramount Pictures UK


