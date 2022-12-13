Connect with us

TV

‘WWE Live’ announces additional UK tour dates for 2023

Find out where you can see WWE near you.

Published

WWE Live
Credit: WWE

‘WWE Live’ will visit a host of additional cities in 2023 it has been announced.

A roster of WWE Superstars from ‘Raw’ will head to Liverpool on Wednesday 28th June, Sheffield on Thursday 29th June, and Newcastle on Friday 30th June 2023.

In addition, WWE Superstars from ‘SmackDown’ will bring the action to Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday 29th June and Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday 2nd July 2023. 

Fans attending ‘WWE Live’ in Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action including Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL, The Street Profits and many more*. 

Tickets for ‘WWE Live’ are available at the following links:

WWE Live – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena (Wednesday, June 28, 2023)

Presale available from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

https://www.mandsbankarena.com/

General sale available from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/wwe-live/

WWE Live – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

Presale available from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

General sale available from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/wwe-live/

WWE Live – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena (Friday, June 30, 2023)

Presale available for Three customers from Wednesday December 14 at 9am GMT

https://www.three.co.uk/threeplus

General sale available from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/wwe-live/

Fans attending ‘WWE Live’ in Dublin and Cardiff will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action including Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The New Day and many more*. 

Tickets for ‘WWE Live’ are available at the following links:

WWE Live – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

Presale available from Wednesday December 14 at 9am GMT

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197033/1848807?did=3dublin

General sale available from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197033/1848807

WWE Live – Cardiff, Wales – International Arena (Sunday, July 2, 2023)

Presale available from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

https://cardiffinternationalarena.co.uk/

General sale available from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/wwe-live/

*Talent subject to change

