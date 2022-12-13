‘Doc Martin Christmas Special’ – Martin Clunes says goodbye in new trailer

‘Doc Martin’ is returning to ITV one last time for a Christmas Special and the trailer has just been released online.

Martin Clunes is back as the nation’s favourite grumpy medic in the one-off special.

Following the ratings success of the final, tenth series in the autumn, Clunes, reprises the role of Dr Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, for one last time in this Christmas treat, produced by Buffalo Pictures and set in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn.

The series ended on a high with nearly six million viewers tuning in to find out whether the Doc would accept a prestigious post in London, or stay in Portwenn. A near fatal accident prompted the Doc re-consider his priorities. He decided that his wife and family must come first, and that they should all stay in Portwenn.

Picturesque Port Isaac provides the beautiful wintry backdrop for the festive special, with all the regular members of the cast reprising their roles.

Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin’s wife, Louisa Ellingham, Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth. Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom is the doctor’s receptionist, and Al’s wife, Morwenna, and Selina Cadell is pharmacist Mrs Tishell. They are joined by guest stars Ron Cook, Claire Bloom and Emma Amos.

Portwenn is full of festive fun, until Doc Martin has the grotto closed down because he fears Santa has something contagious, upsetting the children, including his own son James (Elliott Blake).

While awaiting the results of the tests to find out why Leonard (Santa, played by Ron Cook) is so itchy the Doc tells him he cannot be Santa until they have the diagnosis.

The ‘Doc Martin Christmas Special’ was written by Jack Lothian, directed by Nigel Cole. The producer is Philippa Braithwaite and the executive producer is Mark Crowdy.