Tom Grennan to play Forest Live dates in June 2023

Tom Grennan will play four shows as part of Forest Live 2023 in June it has been announced.

The summer concert series presented by Forestry England, will see Grennan playing his hits so far as well as selections from his upcoming album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’. Grennan has had four UK Top 10 singles with two of them selling Platinum (‘Little Bit of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’).

His breakthrough UK No 1 album ‘Evering Road’ spent over a year in the charts.

Commenting on the dates, Tom Grennan said, “These shows are going to be really special in the forest, will be mad experience for me to perform my songs in such spectacular locations. Can’t wait to see you all in the trees!!!! Let’s get it x.”

This August saw Grennan release another smash hit, writing and collaborating with KSI for ‘Not Over Yet’. Such success has propelled him to an international standing with sold-out tours of North America and Australia and to festival headliners status including Boardmasters, Isle of Wight and a capacity crowd homecoming show for the Bedford-born singer-songwriter.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

The full dates are:

Friday 9 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday 10 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Thursday 15 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Friday 16 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Tickets are on sale from 9am Friday 16th December at www.forestryengland.uk/music.