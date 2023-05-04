Tom Grennan releases new single ‘How Does It Feel’ – watch the video

Tom Grennan has released his upbeat new single ‘How Does It Feel’.

The song is taken from his upcoming third album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’, which will be released on 16th June 2023 via Insanity Records. You can watch the video for the track at the top of this article.

Credit: Insanity Records

Speaking about the new single, Grennan said: “This song is a reflection of a moment in my life when I realised I had let something unreal slip. It’s a reflection on the excitement that comes when you know you have a chance to rebuild. It’s exciting, fun, and gives you the energy to want to get up and do what you believe in!”

Grennan has had a stellar year so far. He recently completed his first headline arena tour and he has more shows across the country starting in June. Grennan was nominated for the the 2023 BRIT Award for Alternative Rock/Rock Act.

On his new album, Grennan said: “For this whole album, I’ve definitely made a conscious decision for it to be a record that people can just dance to. An album where people can listen in their own time, or fans can come to a show, and they can have that sense of escapism. I want them to feel they have no stress and no worries when they’re listening to these songs. So I made that conscious decision to write some uptempo songs that can live in a party world. And How Does It Feel massively does that. ”.

The ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ track list is:

1. How Does It Feel

2. Remind Me

3. Crown Your Love

4. Here

5. Before You

6. Sleeping Rough

7. This Side Of The Room

8. Psychedelic Kisses

9. All These Nights

10. Problems

11. Head Up

12. Love Don’t Cost A Thing

13. Someone I Used To Know

14. You Are Not Alone