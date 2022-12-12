Luke Evans assembles star-studded ‘Showtime!’ special for BBC

Luke Evans is set to entertain audiences across the country with his BBC special ‘Showtime!’, which will air on 22nd December 2022.

The show sees the Hollywood actor and singer come home to Wales to present a stellar line-up of superstar guests for a fantastic evening of music and entertainment.

The special was filmed at the ICC in Newport, Wales and it features special guests Nicole Scherzinger, LeAnn Rimes, Olly Murs and Beverley Knight.

Evans teams up with LeAnn Rimes for a duet of her iconic smash ‘How Do I Live’ and Rimes will be giving a world exclusive performance of her new single ‘Spaceship’. Olly Murs performs his new single as well as duetting with Evans on a cover of the Tom Jones classic ‘It’s Not Unusual’.

Nicole Scherzinger performs “Talk as Old as Time” from ‘Beauty & the Beast’ with Evans and Beverley Knight covers Prince’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’ and sings ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ with Evans.

Josh Gad, who starred with Evans in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ stops by for a chat too.

Aside from the duets and special guests, Evans will sing songs from his new album ‘A Song For You’ including a stirring version of the Welsh classic “Calon Lân” alongside the Treorchy Male Voice choir in a special setting.

‘It was truly an incredible honour for me to host my very own BBC Showtime Special! It’s surreal to think this is the kind of programme I’ve grown up watching and just wished one day that it would be me up there,” Luke said. “As I walked into the studio and saw the set up before we started filming I had to pinch myself and take a moment to absorb it all. I got quite emotional as it was a humbling realisation knowing this was all for me, for my show. The staging, the crew, the lights, the audience and my name across the screen. To top it off what a lineup of guests l had joining me. No pressure to sing with the likes of Beverley Knight, LeAnn Rimes, Nicole Sherzinger and Olly Murs!!! The energy on stage was electric and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!’

‘A Song For You’ entered the UK charts at number 4 in November. Evans also stars in ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’, which has just been released on Netflix, and he’s a lead star of Apple’s new series ‘Echo 3’.

‘Showtime!’ airs on Thursday 22nd December at 8pm on BBC2 and on BBC1 Wales.