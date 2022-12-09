Connect with us

Becky Hill

Uncategorized

Becky Hill launches Ibiza Rocks residency documentary ‘YOU/ME/US’

The documentary is live on YouTube now.

Published

Becky Hill has released new documentary ‘YOU/ME/US’ on YouTube, taking fans behind the scenes of her summer long Ibiza Rocks Residency.

The documentary sees Hill give fans an insight into how she curated her own weekly headline pool party residency at the seminal Ibiza Rocks Hotel and the pressure of being a female artist in dance music.

She also discusses embracing her queerness with commentary from legendary drag performers, Margo Marshall, Rilease Slaves, Freida Slaves and Chiyo and ensuring that her show was inclusive for everyone.

Talking about the documentary, Hill explains “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!” 

“YOU ME US (lyrics taken from my song ‘I Could Get Used To This’) is my vision of what rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU/ME/US is all about”. 

