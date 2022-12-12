Connect with us

‘Mummies’: new trailer and poster released for upcoming animated family adventure

The film will be released in UK cinemas in March.

Published

Upcoming animated family adventure ‘Mummies’ has debuted a new trailer and poster.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film is directed by Juan Jesus Garcia Galocha, and it features the voices of Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson, Santiago Winder, Celia Imrie, Dan Starkey, Hugh Bonneville, Shakka and Sean Bean.

The film follows the fun adventures of three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt. The trio includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the new poster below:

Mummies
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Mummies’ will be released in the UK on 31st March 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

