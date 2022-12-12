Connect with us

Goo Goo Dolls announces 2023 UK tour

Iconic Grammy nominated rockers are heading back to the UK for the first time in over 3 years.

Published

Goo Goo Dolls
Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

Goo Goo Dolls are delighted to confirm their first visit to UK/IE since February 2020. The tour kicks off in Dublin on June 13th 2023 and includes a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 28th.

Tickets go on General Sale: Friday 16th December.

Singer John Rzeznik said “Hello everyone we are excited to be heading back to the UK and Ireland for the first time in over 3 years!  Robby and I can’t wait to see all your faces again!”

Dates are:
2023
Tues-Jun-13    Dublin, Vicar St
Thur-Jun-15     Birmingham, O2 Institute
Fri-Jun-16        Bristol, O2 Academy
Sat-Jun-17       Bournemouth O2 Academy
Mon-Jun-19    Nottingham, Rock City
Tues-Jun-20    Glasgow, O2 Academy
Thu-Jun-22      Sheffield, O2 Academy
Fri-Jun-23        Manchester, Academy 
Sat-Jun-24       London, O2 Academy Brixton

Goo Goo Dolls
Credit: SJM Concerts

With more than 30 years together as a band and over 12 million albums sold, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls released their 13thstudio album ‘Chaos In Bloom’ earlier this year. As the first record of their career to be produced by front man John Rzeznik, ‘Chaos in Bloom’ found the band continuing to evolve artistically as they have over the last four decades together. It’s an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp song-writing that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time.

This year also saw their indelible smash hit ‘Iris’ officially eclipse 1 billion streams on Spotify as well as being the BBC’s most streamed song from 1998

