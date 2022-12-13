Adam Lambert to release new album ‘High Drama’ and play one-off London show in February 2023

Adam Lambert has announced that he will release new album ‘High Drama’, his first with Warner Music, on 24th February 2023.

To mark the announcement, Lambert has made his version of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’ available along with the previously release cover of Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About the Boy’, which he performed on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

‘High Drama’ is a collection of covers, which Lambert has executive produced himself. There’s also production from Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves), Andrew Wells (Halsey), George Moore and Mark Crew.

Credit: Warner Music

The track list for ‘High Drama’ is:

Holding Out for a Hero (Bonnie Tyler cover) Chandelier (Sia cover) Ordinary World (Duran Duran cover) Getting Older (Billie Eilish cover) I Can’t Stand the Rain (Ann Peebles cover) West Coast (Lana Del Rey cover) Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? (Culture Club cover) Sex on Fire (Kings of Leon cover) My Attic (P!nk cover) I’m a Man (Spencer Davis Group cover) Mad About The Boy (Noël Coward cover)

The singer will also celebrate his new album with one-off show in London scheduled for late February. The location and details are to be announced in January.

To gain access to the pre-sale tickets, all fans need to do is pre-order any format of the new album from www.adamlambert.net or sign up to his mailing list.