The Last Of Us

Games & Tech

‘The Last Of Us’: new trailer gives a good look at the video game adaptation

The show launches in the UK in January.

Published

Sky has released the trailer for the video game adaptation ‘The Last Of Us‘, which arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 16th January 2023.

UK fans will be able to watch new episodes weekly at the same time as the US, with each episode airing at 2am before being made available on demand.

The series is based on Naughty Dog’s hugely popular video game of the same name and it stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

‘The Last of Us’ takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what’s to come.

