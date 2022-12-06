Connect with us

Film

‘Blue Beetle’: teaser poster released for upcoming DC superhero movie

Feast your eyes on the first teaser poster.

Published

Blue Beetle
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures UK

A teaser poster has been released for upcoming DC movie ‘Blue Beetle’.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film stars Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Take a look at the teaser poster below:

Blue Beetle
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures UK

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released in the UK on 18th August 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

