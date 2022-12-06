Connect with us

Woody Harrelson in 'Champions'

Film

‘Champions’: trailer debuts for heart-warming Woody Harrelson comedy

The comedy is directed by Bobby Farrelly.

Published

The trailer has been released for Woody Harrelson’s upcoming heart-warming comedy ‘Champions’.

Starring Harrelson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin and Kaitlin Olson, the film is directed by Bobby Farrelly.

Harrelson stars as Marcus in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. 

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Champions’ is released in cinemas soon. We’ll bring you the release date and more news as soon as we have it!

