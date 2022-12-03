Matt Goss unveils UK tour plans for Spring 2023

Matt Goss has announced plans for a major tour in the UK during Spring 2023.

The tour begins in Croydon on 27th February and includes a date at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It will feature Goss performing his biggest hits, new original music, and his own personal tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Cole Porter in a dazzling new set of arrangements with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and 15pc MG Big Band.

A new album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will follow in June, which is being recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Fans can expect to hear songs from the Cole Porter songbook along with Goss’ original songs and hits like ‘When Will I Be Famous’ and ‘I Owe You Nothing’, rearranged on the tour for orchestra and big band.

“Cole Porter is one of the greatest ever songwriters, his catalogue of work is incredible and timeless. To take these beautiful songs with fresh, stunning arrangements breathes a whole new life into every one of them, and it is my honour to be paying such a wonderful tribute to a great man. The fact that I am backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the greatest big band in the country, makes this even more of a special occasion.

Everyone will have a great time putting this stunning show together and I look forward to welcoming fans, young and young at heart, to all of the dates in our tour. Before the tour kicks off, we shall be recording the show album at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, and this will be available for pre-order, ahead of its release in June 2023. I am so proud to be back on the road again here in my home country and look forward to meeting each and every one of my fans around the UK on this tour.”

Goss has released new single ‘The Beautiful Unknown’ recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The song is about embracing the uncertainty that lies ahead rather than fearing it.

The tour dates for 2023 is:



27 February Croydon Fairfield Halls

1 March Edinburgh Usher Hall

2 March Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 March York Barbican

10 March Manchester Bridgwater Hall

11 March Swansea Arena

15 March London Royal Albert Hall

28 March Sheffield City Hall

29 March Oxford New Theatre

31 March Bournemouth International Centre

1 April Brighton Centre

4 April Bristol Hippodrome

5 April Birmingham Symphony Hall

6 April Liverpool Empire Theatre

12 April Perth Concert Hall

13 April Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

14 April Belfast Waterfront Hall

16 April Dublin Bord Gais Theatre

Tickets are available from MattGossTour.com.