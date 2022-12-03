Listen: Lewis Capaldi drops new single ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has dropped new single ‘Pointless’, the second to be taken from his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which is released on 19th May 2023 via EMI Records.

‘Pointless’ was written with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and it was one of the earliest compositions for the new album. The trio were writing another song, which didn’t end up making the record, when Capaldi’s collaborators mentioned a verse they’d previously begun writing with Ed Sheeran.

“Ed had that lyric, ‘I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace’”, Capaldi recalls of the opening line. “And pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging.”

Inspired, Capaldi got to work, writing a chorus and middle-eight. By the end of the day, ‘Pointless’ was completed.

Lewis Capaldi will be on tour at the following dates in 2023:

JANUARY

Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena SOLD OUT

Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena SOLD OUT

Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT

Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live SOLD OUT

Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro SOLD OUT

Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT

Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena SOLD OUT

Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY

Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena SOLD OUT

Thu 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena SOLD OUT

Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar – Poland

Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle – Austria

Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Germany

Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena – Czech Republic

Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena – Germany

Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle – Germany

Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis – Belgium SOLD OUT

Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Netherlands SOLD OUT

Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena – France

Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Germany

MARCH

Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Denmark

Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum – Norway SOLD OUT

Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena – Sweden

Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion – Switzerland

Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum – Italy

Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – Spain

Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center – Spain

Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle – Germany

Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle – Germany