Listen: Lewis Capaldi drops new single ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has dropped new single ‘Pointless’, the second to be taken from his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which is released on 19th May 2023 via EMI Records.
‘Pointless’ was written with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and it was one of the earliest compositions for the new album. The trio were writing another song, which didn’t end up making the record, when Capaldi’s collaborators mentioned a verse they’d previously begun writing with Ed Sheeran.
“Ed had that lyric, ‘I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace’”, Capaldi recalls of the opening line. “And pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging.”
Inspired, Capaldi got to work, writing a chorus and middle-eight. By the end of the day, ‘Pointless’ was completed.
Lewis Capaldi will be on tour at the following dates in 2023:
JANUARY
Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena SOLD OUT
Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT
Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena SOLD OUT
Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT
Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT
Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live SOLD OUT
Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro SOLD OUT
Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT
Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT
Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena SOLD OUT
Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena SOLD OUT
FEBRUARY
Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena SOLD OUT
Thu 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena SOLD OUT
Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar – Poland
Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle – Austria
Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Germany
Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena – Czech Republic
Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena – Germany
Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle – Germany
Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis – Belgium SOLD OUT
Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Netherlands SOLD OUT
Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena – France
Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Germany
MARCH
Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Denmark
Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum – Norway SOLD OUT
Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena – Sweden
Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion – Switzerland
Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum – Italy
Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – Spain
Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center – Spain
Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle – Germany
Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle – Germany