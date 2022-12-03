Connect with us

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Film

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: teaser trailer teases spectacular battles

The next instalment in the franchise lands in June 2023.

Published

The teaser trailer and poster have been released for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, the latest instalment in the hugely successful ‘Transformers‘ franchise.

The new instalment is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse at the spectacular action to come and reveals plenty of Transformers to keep fans happy until the film arrives in cinemas in June 2023.

Take a look at the teaser poster below:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Credit: Paramount Pictures

