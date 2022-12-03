‘Cocaine Bear’: trailer arrives for Elizabeth Banks’ dark comedy

The trailer has been released for dark comedy ‘Cocaine Bear’, directed by Elizabeth Banks (‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Pitch Perfect 2’).

Starring Keri Russell (‘The Americans’), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (‘Straight Outta Compton’), Christian Convery-Jennings (‘Sweet Tooth’), Alden Ehrenreich (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (‘Modern Family’), Brooklynn Prince (‘The Florida Project’), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (‘BlacKkKlansman’), Kristofer Hivju (‘Game of Thrones’), Hannah Hoekstra (2019’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’) and Aaron Holliday (‘Sharp Objects’), Margo Martindale (‘The Americans’) and the late Ray Liotta (‘The Many Saints of Newark’).

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

‘Cocaine Bear’ has a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’) and it’s produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (‘Spontaneous’) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (‘The Martian’) for Lord Miller.

The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small and Nikki Baida.

‘Cocaine Bear’ is released in UK cinemas on 24th February 2023.