Gaz Coombes announces headline tour for March and April 2023

Gaz Coombes, best-known as the frontman of Supergrass, has announced a headline UK and Europe tour in support of his new album ‘Turn the Car Around’, which will be released on 13th January 2023 via Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music.
Starting in March, Coombes will perform with his extended live band, Garo Nahoulakian, Nick Fowler, Piney Gir and vocal trio The Roxys (a nickname given to them by Nile Rodgers when they shared the bill at a Later with Jools show), all of whom feature as guest musicians on ‘Turn The Car Around’.
In January Coombes will perform a string of special album release shows at record shops across the UK.
As he celebrates 10 years of his lauded solo career, riding the crest of the Supergrass reunion wave and looking ahead to his new album release ‘Turn The Car Around’, Coombes will tour Europe and the UK on the headline dates below through March and April 2023.
The full list of live dates for Gaz Coombes in 2023 is:
January 2023 UK Instore Shows
12 Rough Trade East, London – 7pm
13 Banquet – Pryzm, Kingston – 7pm
14 Rough Trade, Bristol – 6:30pm
15 Rough Trade, Nottingham – 6pm
16 HMV, Manchester – 5:30pm
17 Jacaranda – Phase One, Liverpool – 6pm
18 Resident, Brighton – 6:30pm
19 Truck, Oxford – 1pm
19 Vinilo, Southampton – 6pm
March 2023 EU Tour Dates
1 De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
2 Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France
5 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
6 Freiheitshalle, München, Germany
7 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy
9 Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf, Germany
10 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany
11 Hole44, Berlin, Germany
13 Lille Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
14 John Dee, Oslo, Norway
15 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
April 2023 UK Tour Dates
14 The Academy Dublin, Ireland
15 Limelight 2, Befast, Ireland
17 The Garage, Glasgow
18 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne
19 The Leadmill, Sheffield
21 The Mill, Birmingham
22 Club Academy Manchester, Manchester
24 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
25 The Waterfront, Norwich
27 Concorde 2, Brighton
28 SWX, Bristol
29 Electric Ballroom, London
Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 11th November at 9am GMT. Fans who pre-order the album from the official Gaz Coombes online store will receive eligibility to access a ticket presale beginning Wednesday 9th November at 9am GMT.