Gaz Coombes announces headline tour for March and April 2023

The Supergrass frontman is heading out on an extensive UK and Europe tour.

Gaz Coombes
Credit: Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music

Gaz Coombes, best-known as the frontman of Supergrass, has announced a headline UK and Europe tour in support of his new album ‘Turn the Car Around’, which will be released on 13th January 2023 via Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music.

Starting in March, Coombes will perform with his extended live band, Garo Nahoulakian, Nick Fowler, Piney Gir and vocal trio The Roxys (a nickname given to them by Nile Rodgers when they shared the bill at a Later with Jools show), all of whom feature as guest musicians on ‘Turn The Car Around’.

In January Coombes will perform a string of special album release shows at record shops across the UK.

As he celebrates 10 years of his lauded solo career, riding the crest of the Supergrass reunion wave and looking ahead to his new album release ‘Turn The Car Around’, Coombes will tour Europe and the UK on the headline dates below through March and April 2023. 

The full list of live dates for Gaz Coombes in 2023 is:

January 2023 UK Instore Shows

12 Rough Trade East, London – 7pm

13 Banquet – Pryzm, Kingston – 7pm

14 Rough Trade, Bristol – 6:30pm

15 Rough Trade, Nottingham – 6pm

16 HMV, Manchester – 5:30pm

17 Jacaranda – Phase One, Liverpool – 6pm

18 Resident, Brighton – 6:30pm

19 Truck, Oxford – 1pm

19 Vinilo, Southampton – 6pm 

March 2023 EU Tour Dates

1 De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

2 Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam, Netherlands

3 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France 

5 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

6 Freiheitshalle, München, Germany 

7 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy 

9 Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf, Germany

10 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany

11 Hole44, Berlin, Germany

13 Lille Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

14 John Dee, Oslo, Norway 

15 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

April 2023 UK Tour Dates

14 The Academy Dublin, Ireland

15 Limelight 2, Befast, Ireland

17 The Garage, Glasgow 

18 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

19 The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 The Mill, Birmingham

22 Club Academy Manchester, Manchester 

24 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

25 The Waterfront, Norwich

27 Concorde 2, Brighton

28 SWX, Bristol

29 Electric Ballroom, London 

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 11th November at 9am GMT. Fans who pre-order the album from the official Gaz Coombes online store will receive eligibility to access a ticket presale beginning Wednesday 9th November at 9am GMT.

