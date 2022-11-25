Connect with us

Myke Towers and Daddy Yankee

Music

Myke Towers and Daddy Yankee team up for ‘Ulala’

The two Puerto Rican stars team up once again.

Published

Puerto Rican star Myke Towers has teamed up with Daddy Yankee for new single ‘Ulala’.

The song features infectious reggaeton with hints of dancehall. The accompanying video is accompanied by a colourful and explosive video directed by Mike Ho.

‘Ulala’ marks the third time that Myke and Daddy Yankee have collaborated. It was written by the two stars and produced by Play’n’Skillz.

The song was recorded mainly in San Juan, Puerto Rico while the video was shot on the beaches of Miami Beach.

“’Ulala’ was a unique experience because it is the first song that is my release and in which Daddy Yankee collaborates and also my first time working with Play-n-Skillz. The intention was to create a global song and no one was better than the great Daddy Yankee to achieve it,” comments Myke.

“During the time we were recording ‘Legendaddy’, the concept for the song ‘Ulala’ was born. I was putting the finishing touches on it in the studio, I had to deliver the album and Play-N-Skillz presented me with the idea of doing it with Myke Towers. And there the track was born and Myke kept the track for his album. He did a great job! ” notes Daddy Yankee.

Watch the video at the top of this article.

