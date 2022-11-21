Duran Duran announce 2023 UK and Ireland headline arena tour

Duran Duran has announced that the ‘Future Past’ tour will extend with five huge headline arena shows across the UK and Ireland in Spring 2023.

The new shows will begin at Manchester’s AO Arena on 29th April, with dates at London’s The O2 Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin. More activity is soon to be announced.

Simon Le Bon said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran – mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival. Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

The band has also announced that feature-length docu-concert film ‘A Hollywood High’ will stream on-demand globally via Veeps from 18th December to 2nd January.

The film immortalises Duran Duran’s peerless live show with a stunning rooftop performance taped in Los Angeles, and brings to life the band’s deep and important relationship with the city through exclusive new interviews, behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage, charting their rise to becoming one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.

‘A Hollywood High’ is the first Veeps show to be enabled with 4K / UHD, Dolby Digital & Atmos (the highest possible quality, cinema-grade sound and vision available), as well as closed captions and subtitles.

Tickets for the stream are available at DuranDuran.veeps.com.

With each stream ticket sold via Veeps, special bundle packages are available, including A Hollywood High Cap, T-shirt, exclusive poster, and a very special limited-edition movie program ‘magazine’, complete with two 7-inch Flexi discs, which feature ‘Ordinary World’ and ‘Tonight United’ live audio from the movie.

This week Duran Duran will release a deluxe edition of their new album ‘Future Past (Complete Edition)’ via BMG. The 2LP set includes all 15 tracks from ‘Future Past’ plus Duran Duran’s cover of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’. The first LP is red, the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12″ x 12″ art booklets. Pre-order here.

April / May 2023 UK Headline Arena Tour Dates

April 29 – The AO Arena, Manchester

May 1 – The O2, London

May 4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 7 – 3 Arena, Dublin

Tickets will go on pre-sale to DD VIP members from Tuesday 22nd November at 10:00am GMT and General On-Sale from Friday 25th November at 10:00am GMT here. All details can be found in the pre-sale section of the MEMBERS tab at www.duranduran.com. Other pre-sales will follow.