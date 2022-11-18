The Hoosiers announce vinyl reissues and CD boxset release

The Hoosiers will reissue their first two albums – ‘The Trick to Life’ and ‘The Illusion of Safety’ on vinyl via Demon Music Group on 25th November 2022 it has been announced.

The albums will be released on 140g black vinyl – a 2LP 15th Anniversary set of ‘A Trick To Life’ (including bonus material) and a single LP of ‘The Illusion Of Safety’. These will also be available on a limited 500 signed copies exclusively through Amazon.

Credit: Demon Music Group

Those releases will be followed in January by the release of a 4CD mediabook boxset titled ‘Hoosier Complex’. Arriving on 20th January 2023, the set includes The Hoosiers’ four studio albums along with bonus tracks and a 32-page booklet featuring a memoir depicting the band’s rise and fall – as told by the members’ mums – and unseen photos.

The Hoosiers were formed in 2003 by Brits Alan Sharland (drums) and Irwin Sparkles (lead singer), while both were on football scholarships at the University of Indianapolis. Taking their name from a colloquial term for an Indiana citizen – a Hoosier – once they had written enough songs for an album they returned to the UK, determined to secure a record contract.

Credit: Demon Music Group

In London they met Martin Skarendahl who joined them on the keyboard. Signing to RCA, in October 2007 they released their debut album ‘The Trick To Life’. In 2010 they released follow up album ‘The Illusion Of Safety’.

Following their departure from RCA, signing to the Crab Race label, 2014 saw the released of the album ‘The News From Nowhere’. A year later this was followed by ‘The Secret Service’.

In support of these releases on 30th November The Hoosiers will play a one-off concert at London’s Heaven. Tickets are available at https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-hoosiers/heaven/2310227