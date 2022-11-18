Kenny Thomas releases uptempo groove-laden new track ‘Got It On Time’

Kenny Thomas has released his new single ‘Got It On Time’, which is available to download and stream now.

The second single from his upcoming new album, due for release in Spring 2023, ‘Got It On Time’ is the follow-up to the infectious ‘Contagious‘. The song is classic slice of soul-pop with Thomas’ voice drawing focus over a groove that’ll send you straight to the dance floor.

Next month, Thomas will perform a headline show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. Taking place on Saturday 10th December, fans can expect to see Thomas sing favourites from across his career as well as the new material he’s putting out.

He will be joined at the show by rising soul star Lukas Setto.

Thomas is one of the most successful UK soul singers of his generation. His debut album ‘Voices’ sold 600,00 copies in the UK alone following its 1991 release via Chrysalis Records.

With 8 Top 40 singles and 2 Top 10 records under his belt, Thomas has also been nominated as ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Newcomer’ at the BRIT Awards.

In lockdown, Gary Barlow invited him to sing ‘Thinking About Your Love’ on his ‘Crooner Sessions’ which proved to be a viral hit, with well over 4 Million views ahead of other guests such as Rod Stewart and Journey.

In late 2021, Thomas released his autobiography ‘ Baring My Soul’.