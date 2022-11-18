Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

P!nk to release new album ‘Trustfall’ in February 2023

The singer’s ninth studio album arrives early next year.

Published

P!nk
Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Hot-on-the-heels of her new single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again‘, P!nk has announced that she will release her ninth studio album ‘Trustfall’ on 17th February 2023 via RCA Records.

The album is her first studio record since 2019’s ‘Hurts 2B Human’ and at the moment details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Lead single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ is produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who co-wrote the song with P!nk. The music video was released a couple of weeks ago and has had over 5.5 million views on YouTube.

P!nk - Trustfall
Credit: RCA Records

This Sunday P!nk will premiere a special performance of ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’, along with a moving tribute performance to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Next summer P!nk returns to the UK for her Summer Carnival Tour. You can see her at the following dates:

Wednesday 7th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June – Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Sunday 25th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Watch the video for ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ below:

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

3 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

3 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

3 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Puss In Boots Comes To Adopt Me

Your chance to grab a free pet and accessories.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you