Pink in Bolton for her Summer Carnival World Tour
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

P!NK kicks off her ‘Summer Carnival World Tour’ in Bolton – see pictures from the show

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

P!NK kicked off her ‘Summer Carnival World Tour’ last night in front of a sold-out crowd at Bolton’s University Stadium.

For the first of two sold-out nights at the stadium, fans queued around the venue from the early hours of Wednesday morning to see the opening night and they were not disappointed. Take a look at some images in our gallery below:

P!NK exploded onto the stage with her hit ‘Get the Party Started’ following performances from special guests KidCutUp, GAYLE and The Script.

She went on to enthral the audience with an epic two-hour high energy set, packed with many of her biggest hits including ‘Raise Your Glass’, ‘What About Us’, ‘Trustfall’, ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’, which saw her daughter Willow join her on stage, and ‘Just Give Me a Reason’, before closing the show to ‘So What’, which saw her flying over the audience on her custom-design cable system. 

Summer Carnival 2023 will play tonight at University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, before heading to the Stadium of Light, Sunderland for two nights (10th & 11th June), then onto Villa Park, Birmingham on the 13th June. Her final UK performances will be as headliner at London’s iconic Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on the 24th and 25th June.

