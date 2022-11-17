‘Deep Fake Neighbour Wars’ coming to ITVX in January

‘Deep Fake Neighbour Wars’ is coming to ITVX in January 2023.

The new comedy impressions show is produced by Tiger Aspect, part of Banijay UK. The series is the world’s first long-form narrative show that uses Deep Fake technology. It uses the very latest in AI technology to turn the UK’s best new impressionists into the world’s most famous celebrities – only here they are ordinary people who happen to be embroiled in petty silly neighbour disputes.

We meet loved up Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland who are not happy with Mark Zuckerberg next door, Idris Elba gets a shock when new neighbour Kim Kardashian starts making her presence known in their communal garden, Harry Kane’s perfect patio is damaged by upstairs neighbour Stormzy and Dental Hygienist Billie Eilish clashes with neighbour Beyonce when she starts working from home.

The series was created by Spencer Jones (‘Mister Winner’, ‘The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk’), who has led a team of writers, including two of this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Jordan Gray and Josh Pugh, Travis Jay, Erika Ehler, Laura Smyth, Jason Lewis, Leila Navabi, Nico Tatarowicz and Lucy Pearman.

The show features a host of emerging impressionists and comedy talent, including Katia Kvinge, Al Foran, Scheiffer Bates, Carmen Green, Aurie Styla, Luke Kempner, Tony Lapidus and Yiannis Vassilakis amongst others.

Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy added “’Deep Fake Neighbour Wars’ is an impression show with a difference. The visuals will fascinate, the world will titillate and the impressions will fixate. It is hugely exciting to bring AI technology to quite literally change the face of comedy on ITVX.”

David Simpson, Head of Comedy at Tiger Aspect says “The tech is wild, but first and foremost this is an impressions show and it has been a real joy working with such a talented group of emerging impressionists and writers. Spencer, as always, has created something completely unique. But he has also found a positive way to use this amazing technology. We wanted this to be a fun and silly show, rather than anything satirical and that meant we picked celebrities who are our heroes and used the tech to create something playful and daft and hopefully very funny.”

Spencer Jones says “Thanks to ITV for generously and bravely backing this project, of which I am but a cog. A huge talented team made this programme happen. I hope the famous people in the show have a laugh at our versions of them. We just wanted to make a silly show reimagining them as everyday people! But now I have seen the quality of the deep fake results, I am worried about the future of humanity. Sorry everybody!”

Barney Francis, Founder of StudioNeural commented “StudioNeural is the world’s first provider of synthetic media for long-form TV and we’ve developed our AI technology and production processes to deep fake all 35 cast members on screen for this series. This is the first time deep fake technology has been used at such scale for broadcast globally. We hope ‘Deep Fake Neighbour Wars’ will disrupt conventions in the comedy entertainment sector whilst igniting curiosity from the public – and industry – in the creative potential of synthetic media on screen.”

‘Deep Fake Neighbour Wars’ will premiere exclusively on ITVX in January 2023, the new free streaming service from ITV.