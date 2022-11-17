Ciaran Griffiths joins the cast of ‘Coronation Street’

Ciaran Griffiths (‘Shameless’) is joining the cast of ‘Coronation Street‘ as new character Damon, the father of Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan).

Trouble seems to follow Jacob around and despite putting his drug dealing past behind him, it’s about to come knocking once more in the shape of dad Damon.

Having cleaned up his act since escaping evil Harvey’s clutches, Jacob has settled into life on the cobbles, enjoying his relationship with Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), a job at the factory and his new found acceptance.

Believing life to be on the up, Jacob and Amy have moved into a flat with friends Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven), so when Damon comes looking for his son Jacob is desperate to get rid of his dad.

But why is Jacob so intent on having nothing to do with Damon? What exactly is Damon’s background and why has he suddenly appeared in Weatherfield?

Damon’s quick to make out he’s here to put things right with Jacob and make up for lost time but is there more to it than that as Damon starts pushing for a business opportunity at the Bistro? Should Nick (Ben Price) and Leanne (Jane Danson) also be watching their backs once more?

On being cast in the role of Damon, Ciaran Griffiths said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last 3 years. The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the Cobbles. I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew. I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

‘Coronation Street’ Producer Iain MacLeod explains: “Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting. Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.”

Griffiths will make his on screen debut as Damon this December.