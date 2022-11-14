Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency & promises ‘anything goes’

Garth Brooks has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency ‘Garth Brooks/Plus ONE’ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.



“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Credit: Blue Rose Inc

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.



“Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”



“When Garth Brooks dedicated himself to a Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans around the world were all definitely dealt a winning hand,” said Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation.



Garth Brooks has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure that fans get first access to tickets. Registration is open now and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas. A special commemorative boxed set also will be available for purchase during this process. The Verified on sale will begin Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT for registered fans. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.



Citi is the official credit card of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. Fans and Citi cardholders can take advantage of a special Citi Presale (powered by Verified Fan) opportunity for these residency dates. Fans and Citi cardholders can register now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Monday, Nov. 21. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan, visit www.citientertainment.com and link your Citi card.