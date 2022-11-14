Ingrid Andress announces her ‘Good Person’ 2023 tour including UK shows

Ingrid Andress has just announced US and overseas dates for her headlining ‘The Good Person’ tour. General on-sale will begin this Friday (11/18) at 10am local time for the 20+ date trek, which will kick off February 24th in Salt Lake City and make stops in NYC, LA and London before wrapping up in Norway May 24th.

Credit: Warner Nashville

Andress also recently reached the top of the Country Aircheck chart with her Platinum-certified hit ‘Wishful Drinking (with Sam Hunt).’The “moving country-pop ballad that perfectly combines Andress’ soft pitch and Hunt’s husky vocals” (V Magazine) has been a fan-favorite since day one and is featured on her celebrated sophomore album ‘Good Person’. ‘Wishful Drinking’ is Andress’ second career #1 and Hunt’s tenth.

With over one billion global streams and fans spanning the globe, Andress spent the year out on the road with Keith Urban for his North American “The Speed of Now World Tour,” which wrapped earlier this month.

THE GOOD PERSON TOUR DATES

^ with special guest Madeline Edwards

• with special guest Carter Faith

+ with special guest Nick Wilson

* festival date

Feb 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth ^

Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird ^

Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall ^

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey ^

March 15 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre •

March 16 – Boston, MA – Sinclair •

March 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation ^

March 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line ^

April 1 – San Diego, CA – Boots In The Park *

May 4 – Dublin, IRL – Whelans +

May 5 – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2 +

May 7 – Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s +

May 9 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla +

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 3 +

May 11 – London, UK – Scala +

May 15 – Paris, France – Le Pop Up du Label +

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg OZ +

May 17 – Cologne, DE – Blue Shell +

May 19 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club +

May 20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtwache +

May 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega +

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Club +

May 24 – Oslo, NO – John Dee +