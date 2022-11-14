Blur to play Wembley Stadium in July 2023

Blur will play a special show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th July 2023 it has been confirmed.

The show will be their only UK appearance and their first headline show since 2015.

The band’s members – Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree – will come together to perform their iconic and much-loved songs in the band’s first ever Wembley Stadium show.

Joining the line-up are anarchic chart-topping British rapper slowthai, critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap for what promises to be an unmissable night in the capital.

Speaking on the announcement Damon Albarn said,“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Graham Coxon said, “I’m really looking forward to playing with my blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces…”

Alex James added, “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

And Dave Rowntree said – “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Following the release of their debut album ‘Leisure’ in 1991, Blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with five successive #1 albums ‘Parklife’ (1994), ‘The Great Escape’ (1995), ‘Blur’ (1997), ’13’ (1999) and ‘Think Tank’ (2003) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two No 1s with ‘Country House’ and ‘Beetlebum’.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th November at 10am GMT via Ticketmaster. or visit Metropolismusic.com for more information.