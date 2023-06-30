Blur release new song ‘St. Charles Square’ ahead of Wembley Stadium shows

As the countdown begins for the highly-anticipated performances by Blur at Wembley Stadium, fans are in for a treat. The band has just released their latest track, ‘St. Charles Square’, from their upcoming album ‘The Ballad of Darren‘, set to be released on July 21st via Parlophone.

The opening line of the song has already become a favourite among audiences, with Damon Albarn leading the crowd in an enthusiastic chorus during the band’s European summer tour. ‘St. Charles Square’ captures the distinctive art-pop swagger that Blur is renowned for, with Albarn’s haunting vocals and Graham Coxon’s captivating guitar work. The chorus, accompanied by backing vocals, creates a sense of impending danger as Albarn cryptically declares, “cause there’s something down here, and it’s living under the floorboards.”

Speaking about the track, Albarn shared, “St. Charles Square is a place where the ghosts of monsters can be found.”

After an eight-year hiatus since their chart-topping album ‘The Magic Whip’ in 2015, Blur made an unexpected comeback six weeks ago with the release of ‘The Narcissist’, garnering over 10 million global streams. Critics have praised the track, with The Guardian describing it as a seamless continuation of Blur’s signature sound.

Blur’s live return was nothing short of electrifying when Albarn, Coxon, Alex James, and Dave Rowntree took the stage at Colchester Arts Centre on 19th May. Since then, they have performed in Eastbourne, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle, thrilling over 2 million fans across Europe with a mix of beloved classics and new tracks like ‘The Narcissist’ and ‘St. Charles Square’.

The upcoming Wembley Stadium shows will be a momentous occasion, featuring special guest appearances and an impressive lineup of supporting acts. Old friend Phil Daniels will join the band on both nights, while Sleaford Mods, Self Esteem, Jockstrap, Paul Weller, and The Selecter will deliver unforgettable performances on various dates. DJs Steve Davis and John Doran & Kavus Torabi will also entertain the crowds, promising an incredible experience over the course of two unmissable summer nights in London.

Tickets for Blur’s Saturday 8th July show sold-out within minutes, prompting the addition of a second and final show on Sunday 9th July. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Don’t miss out on witnessing Blur’s triumphant return to the stage at Wembley Stadium!