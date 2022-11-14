10cc team up with On Air for ‘Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour 2022’ stream

10cc has teamed up with On Air to record and stream a show from their recent ‘Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’.

Recorded at the band’s Oxford date, which took place at The New Theatre, the show features the full 19-song set and will be available to watch from 7pm on 1st December 20220.

Recorded in 4K UHD Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos technologies, tickets for the show are available at https://onair.events.

With 11 top-10 singles, including 3 no.1’s – ‘I’m Not In Love’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ & ‘Rubber Bullets’ – and more than 30 million albums sold around the world, 10cc is one of the most celebrated rock bands of all-time.

Talking about the show, founding member Graham explains “There could not be a better time to film the band, it’s been a fantastic tour, sold out theatres and we have never sounded better. We show no mercy, hit after hit after hit, plus a couple of new tracks, video contributions from Kevin Godley and a special version of 10cc’s first single ‘Donna’ as an encore. Whether or not you got to see us on tour, sit down, turn-up the volume and enjoy.”

Lead by Graham Gouldman, ‘The Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ live band featured Rick Fenn (lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion, keyboards), Iain Hornal (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals) and Keith Hayman (keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals).

Paul has worked with 10cc from the very beginning, and Rick joined the live band in the mid-1970s.

As part of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees, On Air will be planting one tree for every ticket purchased from their website for the 10cc ‘The Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ show.