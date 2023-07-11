Blur announces global live stream of new album ‘The Ballad of Darren’

Following their sensational two-night performance at Wembley Stadium, where they enthralled over 150,000 fans, the legendary band Blur has announced a unique global event. They will be performing their eagerly-awaited new album, ‘The Ballad of Darren,’ live-streamed via Driift from London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday 25th July 2023, at 9 pm BST.

Dubbed ‘blur present The Ballad of Darren,’ this one-hour show promises to be an extraordinary experience for fans worldwide. It will be the first and only time the band performs the complete album from start to finish. This exclusive performance aims to unite fans in a shared live encounter with the new record, creating an intimate and unforgettable event streamed directly from London.

After an eight-year hiatus since their chart-topping album ‘The Magic Whip’ in 2015, blur made a triumphant return in May. They captivated audiences with a legendary performance at the intimate Colchester Arts Centre in Essex. The band also announced the upcoming release of their new album and delighted fans with the debut single ‘The Narcissist,’ which has already amassed over 12 million global streams. Last week, they further fueled the excitement by releasing the follow-up single ‘St. Charles Square,’ described by CLASH as a “terrific piece of music” that evokes the band’s early days.

The fully-live one-hour performance of ‘The Ballad of Darren’ will be produced by Driift and streamed globally at 9:00 pm London time (BST). For the convenience of fans in different time zones, the show will be rebroadcast three additional times. Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to watch the show on demand for two days following the initial streaming. The specific timings for the rebroadcast and on-demand availability will be as follows:

Live: Tuesday 25 July 9.00pm BST

Rebroadcast #1: Tuesday 25 July 8.00pm EDT

Rebroadcast #2: Tuesday 25 July 8.00pm PDT

Rebroadcast #3: Wednesday 26 July 8.00pm AEST

On Demand: Wednesday 26 July at 1.00pm BST – Friday 28 July at 1.00pm BST

Ticket Information:

Livestream Tickets are on sale now here.



Physical tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 18th July – 10am BST for fans who have pre-ordered the album. To receive your access code for the ticket sale, pre-order ‘The Ballad of Darren’ from blur’s official European store here.



Tickets are priced as follows: Hammersmith Apollo show £25 + booking fees; Livestream £13.50. Tickets and information here.