‘John Wick 4’: watch the action-packed trailer for the next instalment

The trailer for ‘John Wick 4’ has been unveiled today and it promises a global kick-ass adventure.

The new film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

‘John Wick 4’ is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

Fans can see ‘John Wick 4’ when it crashes into cinemas on 24th March 2023.