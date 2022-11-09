Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Naomi Ackie in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Film

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’: Naomi Ackie embodies the late Whitney Houston in new trailer

The biopic’s trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

Published

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, the biopic of the late Whitney Houston, has released a powerful new trailer.

Soundtracked by Houston’s version of ‘I Will Always Love You’, the trailer sees Naomi Ackie as Whitney fighting back against criticisms that the late star’s music wasn’t black enough when she was breaking through in the 80s. The trailer also gives us glimpses of Whitney’s parents, her relationship with Bobby Brown and suggests the film will explore her much-talked about relationship with best friend Robyn Crawford.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars, Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters. It is written by Anthony McCarten.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant – and so emotional – journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will be released in cinemas on 26th December 2022.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Evans Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans – ‘A Song For You’ review

The actor releases his second album and hints at the artist he could be.

5 days ago
Cody Johnson Cody Johnson

EF Country

Cody Johnson announces new live album for December release

Pre-order this rocking new release from one of Country's rising stars.

2 days ago
The Last Of Us The Last Of Us

TV

‘The Last Of Us’ to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK in January 2023

The video game adaptation kicks off the New Year.

6 days ago
Canaan Smith Canaan Smith

EF Country

Interview: Canaan Smith talks about new single ‘Heartbreak Heaven’ and taking full control of his career

The Country singer-songwriter gets candid about being an independent artist.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you