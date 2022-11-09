‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’: Naomi Ackie embodies the late Whitney Houston in new trailer

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, the biopic of the late Whitney Houston, has released a powerful new trailer.

Soundtracked by Houston’s version of ‘I Will Always Love You’, the trailer sees Naomi Ackie as Whitney fighting back against criticisms that the late star’s music wasn’t black enough when she was breaking through in the 80s. The trailer also gives us glimpses of Whitney’s parents, her relationship with Bobby Brown and suggests the film will explore her much-talked about relationship with best friend Robyn Crawford.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars, Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters. It is written by Anthony McCarten.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant – and so emotional – journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will be released in cinemas on 26th December 2022.