5 Lindsay Lohan films to watch to celebrate the release of ‘Falling For Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan is someone I’ve always been rooting for.

After becoming a child star in the late 90s, Lohan went on to star in plenty of classic films and also ventured into music, releasing two albums. Unfortunately her well-documented struggle with addiction dominated the headlines the last near two decades and many critics wrote her off.

Now Lohan is making a return to movies with Netflix’s holiday film ‘Falling For Christmas’ opposite ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet. She’s also released a new version of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, which features in the film and was of course an iconic scene from Lohan’s 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’.

To celebrate her return to the spotlight, I’ve picked out five films from her career to date that deserve a rewatch in celebration of ‘Falling For Christmas’ arriving on Netflix today…

1. ‘Mean Girls’

‘Mean Girls’ has become one of the most quotable and iconic teen films ever made. Released in 2004 the Tina Fey comedy transformed Lohan from child star to global icon and it launched the careers of Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan and Rachel McAdams too. Funny, biting and very entertaining, ‘Mean Girls’ is without a doubt Lohan’s finest film to date.

2. ‘Freaky Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis has approached Lohan about doing a sequel to their 2003 smash ‘Freaky Friday’. The mother-daughter body swap comedy is widely considered to be the best version (it was the third version by Disney at the time of its release) and it’s a perfect showcase for Lohan’s comedic abilities. Paired with Lee Curtis, Lohan was big screen gold.

3. ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’

This 2004 film might not have set the box office on fire but it’s still on my rewatch list. At the time fans wondered whether Lohan was actually just playing an exaggerated version of herself. Her character Lola is a wannabe star until her family move her out of New York and into the suburbs. With determination and stars in her eyes, Lola doesn’t let that hamper her dreams in this charming and funny comedy.

4. ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’

A direct sequel to the original ‘Herbie’ films, which started in the late 60s, ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’ saw Lohan alongside Michael Keaton, Justin Long, Breckin Meyer and Matt Dillon as she embodied the role of a young racing driver. It pays loving homage to the films that came before and it’s a rather sweet film that deserves more love than it’s received following its initial release.

5. ‘The Parent Trap’

Total classic alert. The feature film debut of Lohan and a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, ‘The Parent Trap’ catapulted the actress into the spotlight. A classic tale of identical twins separated at birth, the girls decide to switch places in a bid to get their parents back together and reunite their family. It’s a classic. Lohan is amazing in it.

‘Falling For Christmas’ is available to stream from today on Netflix.