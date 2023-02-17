‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ new trailer released – watch it now

A second trailer has been released for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the latest instalment of the action franchise.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film sees Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role as the titular character. Written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the film is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Along with the new trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, a new quad poster has been released. It features Wick brandishing a gun at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. See it below:

Credit: Lionsgate UK

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Alongside Reeves the film stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be released in cinemas and on IMAX on 24th March 2023.