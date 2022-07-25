Connect with us

John Wick 4

Film

‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves reprises his role in new sneak peek

Feast your eyes on the first footage.

Published

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick for the upcoming ‘John Wick 4’, the fourth instalment of his hugely popular franchise.

Reeves will star alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick (Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin. 

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. It is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

‘John Wick 4’ is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski and executive produced by Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek.

The film will arrive in cinemas in March 2023. See the teaser at the top of this article.

