Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Becky Hill and more confirmed for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

The line-up for the second day of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard has been revealed.

Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Aitch, Becky Hill, Tiësto, George Ezra, Joel Corry and MistaJam & Friends ft LF System, Eliza Rose & Belters Only will play night two on Sunday 11th December.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby, Chris Stark and Sonny Jay about playing the Ball, Stormzy said: “I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a great show. The energy is second to none, everyone who comes, they come raring!”

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe and MistaJam & Friends ft LF System, Eliza Rose & Belters Only would all be performing on day one – Saturday 10th December.

The annual sell-out festive show will take place at The O2 Arena in London and will also be streamed live on Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “With the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi set to take to the stage at the Ball, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of incredible performances. We can’t wait to bring back the festivities as we throw the UK’s biggest Christmas party for Capital listeners!”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back with a stellar line-up of the world’s biggest artists, and once again we’ll be bringing fans all the action on Capital plus we’ll be streaming the show live on Global Player. The countdown to Christmas starts now!”

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “Wow, what a line-up! The excitement levels here at Capital HQ are already through the roof. It’s beginning to look a lot like the best Christmas party, ever…”

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard go on sale exclusively on Global Player from 9am tomorrow, Wednesday 9th November.