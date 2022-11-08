Peter Gabriel announces ‘i/o – The Tour’ for 2023

Peter Gabriel has announced his ‘i/o – The Tour’ for 2023, his first European tour in nearly a decade.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25th June 2023.

The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

‘i/o – The Tour’ will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album ‘i/o’, as well as delving into his extensive catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

The full dates are:

Thursday 18 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

Saturday 20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena

Sunday 21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday 23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday 24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen

Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Thursday 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June London, UK The O2

Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11th November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday 8th November.