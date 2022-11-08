Peter Gabriel announces ‘i/o – The Tour’ for 2023

Peter Gabriel has announced his ‘i/o – The Tour’ for 2023, his first European tour in nearly a decade.
Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25th June 2023.
The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.
‘i/o – The Tour’ will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album ‘i/o’, as well as delving into his extensive catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.
Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”
The full dates are:
Thursday 18 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Saturday 20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sunday 21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tuesday 23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wednesday 24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesday 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen
Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Saturday 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thursday 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Monday 19 June London, UK The O2
Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11th November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday 8th November.