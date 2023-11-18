“Teddy’s Christmas”: watch the trailer for the festive film featuring the voice of Zachary Levi

The trailer has been released for upcoming family Christmas movie “Teddy's Christmas”.

A heart-warming blend of live action and CGI, “Teddy’s Christmas” is an uplifting family film inspired by the magical work of Norwegian author Alf Prøysen and stars the voice of Zachary Levi (‘Shazam!') as Teddy.

Snuggle up for the most adorable Christmas movie of the year…

While visiting a Christmas market in her small town, eight-year-old Marian sees an unbelievable sight: on the top shelf of a carnival game booth, the most adorable stuffed teddy bear has just moved his head and sneezed. Feeling an instant connection, Marian can’t think of any better Christmas wish than to win him as a prize. But when someone else wins Teddy, it’s up to him and his new hedgehog friend, Bolla, to reconnect with Marian and discover the importance of family and friendship.

Dazzler Media presents “Teddy’s Christmas” in UK and Irish cinemas from 1st December 2023.