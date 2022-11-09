Matt Maeson announces debut UK headline show for February 2023

Singer-songwriter Matt Maeson will play his first UK headline show at Camden Assembly on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

Tickets for the show will be on sale from Thursday 10th November at 9am GMT.

Maeson currently have over 1 billion streams worldwide and 130 million views on his videos. Based in Nashville, Maeson released his second album ‘Never Had To Leave’ earlier this year.

Mainly produced by his longtime collaborator James Flannigan, ‘Never Had To Leave’ came to life in a series of free-flowing, highly experimental sessions in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Maeson’s former homebase of Austin. The album’s chameleonic and combustible sound is enhanced by such musician-friends as drummer Rob Humphreys and guitarist Brennan Smiley, resulting in an eclectic, frenetic collision of rock ‘n’ roll, folk, and irresistibly gritty pop.

The full list of Matt’s 2023 Acoustic Shows is:

FEBRUARY

Wed 1 – Camden Assembly, London

Tue 7 – Tuinzaal (Paradiso Noord), Amsterdam

Thu 16 – Pop Up du Label, Paris

Tue 21 – Helios37, Cologne

Thu 23 – Prachtwerk, Berlin