The Lumineers announce four huge UK shows for summer 2023

The Lumineers ‘Brightside’ world tour has announced dates in Europe and the UK – including their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Saturday 08 July 2023. The Europe and UK tour dates announcement is preceded by the band’s successful North American run which saw the group headlining stadiums in the U.S. including selling out Coors Field in Denver and the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago playing to over 40,000 fans per night as well as a UK arena tour which included a sold-out date at The O2. Tickets go on general sale 10AM Friday 11 November, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk .

Credit: Festival Republic

THE LUMINEERS 2023 EUROPE AND UK TOUR

JUNE 2 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – ST ANNE’S PARK

JUNE 5 – BERLIN, GERMANY – VERTI MUSIC HALL

JUNE 6 – WARSAW, POLAND – COS TORWAR

JUNE 7 – PRAGUE, CZECH – SPORTOVNI HALA FORTUNA

JUNE 9 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FALCONER HALL

JUNE 12 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – ANNEXET

JUNE 14 – BERGEN, NORWAY – BERGENFEST

JUNE 16-18 – SCHEEßEL, GERMANY – HURRICANE FESTIVAL

JUNE 16-18 – TUTTLINGEN, GERMANY – SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

JUNE 23 – MILAN, ITALY – CARROPONTE

JUNE 24 – FERRARA, ITALY – FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL

JUNE 26 – ROME, ITALY – CAVEA AUDITORIUM

JUNE 27 – MACERATA, ITALY – ARENA SFERISTERIO

JULY 2 – WERCHTER, BELGIUM – ROCK WERCHTER

JULY 5 – EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – EDINBURGH CASTLE

JULY 7 – CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – CARDIFF CASTLE

JULY 8 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – CRYSTAL PALACE PARK

JULY 9 – HALIFAX, UNITED KINGDOM – THE PIECE HALL