Watch: hand-illustrated video released for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ version of ‘Call Me the Breeze’

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ rendition of J.J. Cale’s classic ‘Call Me the Breeze’ now has a hand-illustrated video by Jeff Scher.

The track is taken from the upcoming live album ‘Live at the Fillmore (1997)’, which will be released on 25th November 2022 via Warner Records.

The video features characterful animations of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers performing live at the Fillmore, hand drawn by educator and filmmaker Scher, whose body of work includes music videos for Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and others as well as pieces in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, The Harvard Film Archive, The Centre Pompidou and the National Film Archive of Austria.

Scher says, “‘Call Me The Breeze’ is an anthem to freedom. The most direct metaphor for me was driving and the joy of unrestricted motion which made me think of the way things blur when they fly past. I was excited to try and recreate that motion blur with paint and pastel. I started with the first shot and just kept adding shots and cutting it together as I went. You might say it just evolved as it grew. Making the video in this way felt like I’d incorporated the spirit of the song into the process of making the video.”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers were long-term fans of the late singer J. J. Cale. The band frequently played his songs in their sets, and Petty often played Cale songs on his acclaimed Buried Treasure show on Tom Petty Radio.

‘Call Me The Breeze’ is one of two J. J. Cale covers on ‘Live at the Fillmore’, alongside ‘I’d Like To Love You Baby’. Other album highlights include Bob Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Time is On My Side’ and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds and Chuck Berry, along with extended versions of original tracks ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ and ‘It’s Good To Be King’.