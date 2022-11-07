Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more confirmed for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December 2022.

The annual festive show will be hosted by Roman Kemp, Chris Stark, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay. Today the first performers have been confirmed for the first night and they include Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe and MistaJam & Friends ft LF System, Eliza Rose & Belters Only.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Every year, it’s an enormous privilege to bring together the world’s biggest artists to perform especially for Capital listeners at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. There’s something so special about the Ball, the artists and audience really get into the festive spirit and the atmosphere is electric. Fans can expect an incredible weekend packed with the most spectacular performances!”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard attracts the world’s biggest stars and this year is no different! The Capital team have pulled together the most phenomenal line-up forthe UK’s biggest Christmas party, from global superstars, huge DJs and some of the hottest UK talent!”

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “This morning on Capital Breakfast we revealed the star-studded line-up for night one of the Ball and already the reaction from listeners has been unreal! We’ll be unveiling more festive Ballers on tomorrow’s show, with some huge names still to come, so don’t miss it!”

Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: “Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is one of the most sought after music events in the festive calendar. Through our partnership with Global, Barclaycard customers can get exclusive advance access and discounts on pre-sale tickets. With an amazing line up of international music talent planned for this year we’re confident it will be the best yet.”

More festive artists will be unveiled tomorrow on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from 7am.

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard are available exclusively on Global Player and go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 9th November.