P!nk releases new single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ – watch the video

P!nk is back with new single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ via RCA Records, and she’s bringing an uptempo groove to soundtrack the autumn.

The song is produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who co-wrote the song with P!nk. ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ is a euphoric and joyful ode to dancing through the hard times.

The music video, which you can see at the top of this article, was co-directed by P!nk with Nick Florez & RJ Durell. Set in a grocery store, the visual finds P!nk dancing and skating through the aisles, joined by a colourful cast of characters.

Later this month, P!nk will perform ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ on the 2022 American Music Awards stage live in Los Angeles. The world premiere TV performance will take place from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sunday 20th November.

P!nk is also performing in the UK at various stadiums in 2023. The dates are:

Wednesday 7th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June – Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Sunday 25th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London